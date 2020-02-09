Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Rumored Girlfriend Moon Angell Reportedly Moving out of His Home

Moon Angell has reportedly moved out of Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s house. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star caused a huge controversy when he allowed Angell, a family friend to move in with him after his wife Beth Chapman passed away. Now, things may go back to normal for the family.

Angell moved out of Chapman’s house just this week, according to a report by TMZ. Sources close to Chapman told the outlet that the two had a heart-to-heart conversation that culminated in Chapman asking Angell to leave. Angell was reportedly alright with this arrangement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The insiders said that Chapman sincerely thanked Angell for everything she has done for him since Beth passed away last summer. Angell was a close friend of Beth’s, and an associate of the Chapman family in personal and business matters. In recent months, it has been very unclear whether her relationship with Chapman was platonic or not.

Angell reportedly saw the request for her to move out coming. The sources said that she knew her time in Chapman’s house would be temporary, and they are still on good terms. However, she remains on the outs with the rest of Chapman’s family.

Several of Chapman’s children have been vehemently opposed to his new relationship with Angell, and they have not been quiet about it. On social media, they have condemned Angell as a homewrecker and Chapman, himself, as unfaithful to Beth’s memory.

“You’re disgusting woman,” read one tweet from Lyssa Chapman. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet — Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY!!!”

The outrage really flared up when a teaser for The Dr. Oz Show appeared to show Chapman proposing to Angell on TV. As fans pointed out, Chapman had previously vowed never to get remarried after Beth passed away.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” he told PEOPLE in August 2019. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”

Now, TMZ‘s sources say that Chapman is focused on the future and is learning to live alone in the house he once shared with Beth. However, with the uncertain future of his show, Dog’s Most Wanted, there is no telling how fans will keep up with the bounty hunter now.