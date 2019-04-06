‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Leland Chapman’s Wife Shares Collection of Risque Snapshots

Leland Chapman’s wife, Jamie, turned a lot of heads earlier in the week thanks to a large, revealing spread of photos on her Instagram page. The former Dog The Bounty Hunter star, and son of Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman, married the model back in 2016 after moving to Alabama and the pair haven’t hesitated to share their love publicly for fans on social media.

While it might seem risque or odd to post such revealing photos online, the Chapmans don’t seem to mind. They’re happy and comfortable in their own skin. Her presence online is all about pushing boundaries and her recent photo shoots have embodied that aspect.

With cameras following around one aspect of Leland Chapman‘s life with his involvement in his father’s reality series over the years, including the latest on WGN, Dog’s Most Wanted, it is only fair that his wife express “reality” in her own way.

Here are some of the more revealing photos Jamie Chapman has produced over the past months.

A Collage Spread

This collage takes up six spots on Jamie’s Instagram page, but it seems to be the masterpiece of her output to this point. Her lingerie is practically non-existent, only covering the places it needs to while leaving little to the imagination.

Fans heaped praise across all six photos that made up the collage, with one female following saying, “[You’re] such a wonderful and beautiful woman and I love the ink! Making me want to go get more done!” Other shared similar comments.

Be Comfortable in Your Own Skin

A related photo taken by photographer Summer Crook carries the caption, “be comfortable in your own skin.” It’s a mantra that seems to be the driving force behind much of Jamie’s career.

‘Netflix and…’

A few photos appear to take on the running meme, “Netflix and chill,” playing up the chill aspect by having Jamie wear a bikini bottom with the words “chill” written across the back.

As you’ll see in a related photo, the model also has a t-shirt featuring the same slogan.

Change the Channel

Here Jamie takes it a step further to show off her tattoos and to ensure that people know that they aren’t required to enjoy her Instagram or life decisions.

“If you don’t like the channel,” Jamie writes in the caption alongside a TV emoji. “Feel free to change it! **Click**”

Crazy Side

This photo comes from photographer Anthony Neste and actually is more revealing than the larger spread Jamie posted earlier this week. As you can, the model is show lying in bed, covering her exposed breasts and staring into the camera.

You have to wonder if she’s alluding to herself being actually crazy, or if she’s just playing it up a bit for appearances. Either way, it is a look that many likely wouldn’t overlook.

Survived the Flood

Here we see Jamie exiting the water in a swimming pool, captioning the photo as survival of the floods in Alabama at the time. The water helps to reveal just enough to give the photo that NSFW quality the model seems to be going for. And she seems just fine with that.

Beetlejuice!

This creative one from Halloween gives Jamie a chance to show her geeky side by dressing up as Michael Keaton’s titular poltergeist, Beetlejuice.

“I’m the ghost with the most, babe,” Jamie captions the photo while giving a nod to Paperdoll Photo for taking are of the shoot.

Flashback

Chapman also shared some flashback photos like this one, taken by photographer Ty Horton. It just shows Jamie lying on her bed in a simple pose, but it does give a glimpse back at how she started and how far she’s come since that point.

Relationship With Yourself

In the end, Jamie is all about being comfortable with yourself, how you look, and using your body as a form of expression for yourself. The photos, the tattoos, and her poses all help to create a look at the type of person she is. Couple it with her photos alongside husband Leland, you’ll see a woman who is fine showing off her love and body for all to see.

‘Sexy Masterpiece’

And as this photo posted by Jamie herself shows, Leland doesn’t seem to have much trouble showing off his physique either. It’s not something you’ll see on any Dog the Bounty Hunter episodes any time soon, but folks can get the feeling that these reality stars have more control over their lives than we think.