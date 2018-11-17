Diddy Spotted for First Time Since Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter’s Death

Sean “Diddy” Combs stepped out with his girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, just a day after another one of his exes, Kim Porter, passed away, according to a report by PEOPLE.

Combs was photographed in Los Angeles, California, looking discrete in a black hoodie and red shorts. He was joined by Ventura, 32, who wore black active wear as well. The two were leaving the Movement Institute, a gym and physical therapy location. Combs did not pause to talk to reporters about the sad news from the day before, though one of his representatives did offer a comment to PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter,” they said. “I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

Porter was found in her home in Toluca Lake, California, on Thursday. Her cause of death is still unconfirmed, though TMZ reports that the 911 call mentioned cardiac arrest. Porter was 47 years old, and sources close to her said that she had been suffering from a stubborn bout of pneumonia for several weeks.

Porter and Combs first got together in 1994. Their relationship has been described as “on-again, off-again,” though they were close as co-parents. They raised Porter’s son from a previous relationship as well as their own children together as a family. A source told PEOPLE that Combs and Porter were still extremely close, despite splitting up for good back in 2007.

“Diddy is devastated and shocked,” they said. “He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work. They were still a family.”

Together, Combs and Porter shared a 20-year-old son named Christian and twin girls who are 11 years old — D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Combs’ stepson, Quincy is 27.

Meanwhile, Combs met Ventura back in the early 2000s when he signed her to Bad Boy Records. They were first linked as a couple around the same time he and Porter called it quits for good, and they collaborated on several songs in those years.

Combs and Ventura finally confirmed their romance for the first time in 2012. However, they reportedly broke up last month, with sources telling PEOPLE that “the decision was amicable and they remain friends.”

Combs and his representatives have still not commented on what his reunion with Ventura meant this week or if it relates to Porter’s passing.