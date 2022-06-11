Diddy Confirms He's Dating City Girls Rapper

✖

Diddy has confirmed that the lady in his life is City Girls rapper, Caresha "Yung Miami" Brownlee. In the debut episode of her Revolt podcast Caresha Please, the "Act Up" singer sat with the Bad Boy Records founder to talk about his love life, fatherhood, and a new phase in life. After months of speculation regarding the status of their relationship, the "Can't Stop Won't Stop" rapper revealed that the two are an item, of sorts. "I'm single," Diddy answered when asked what his relationship status was. "But I'm dating, I'm just taking my time with life."

After Yung Miami asked for clarity, boldly asking, "What we is," he replied: "We date. We're dating. We go have dates. We're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times," he added as the 28-year-old smiled. He later elaborated on what he finds attractive about the young starlet, with her admitting she's seen the critics regarding questions about why he'd be attracted to her.

"You're like one of the realest people I've ever met," he said. "You're authentically yourself and you're a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time… yeah, you the funnest."

Diddy also explained that he knows there's more to the rapper than meets the eye, noting that she is different off stage and when she's not being her Yung Miami persona. "I get advice from Caresha," he added. "Caresha tells me [things] like, 'Don't be in ya head.' You're just a good friend. Everybody that's a friend of yours will tell you that you're a great friend."

Prior to Diddy, she hinted at the relationship in a single "Rap Freaks," seemingly dishing on their sex life. The song features the lyric: "Took a private jet to a private island on a date with Diddy/ I like bad boys, no ho s–t/ Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches."

Diddy admitted he didn't initially like the song, adding what he told her in confidence about a childhood experience was gtrauamatic. "I was mad at you, because that was a real traumatic story," he said. "Like I was traumatized from those roaches."