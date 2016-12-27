Did Jana Kramer Accuse Her Husband of Cheating on Her?

(Photo: Twitter / @CMT)

Country singer Jana Kramer announced her separation from husband Mike Caussin in August of this year, and a new video Kramer posted to social media Wednesday seems to suggest her husband may have cheated on her.

Kramer attended Carrie Underwood‘s concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and posted a video singing along to Underwood’s hit “Before He Cheats,” turning the camera on herself to sing the words “Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats.”

She then repeated the line in her social media post, adding, “Thanks @carrieunderwood! #music=therapy.”

After Kramer and Caussin’s split was announced, it was revealed that the former NFL player had entered rehab for “undisclosed reasons,” although a reason was never given for the pair’s separation.

The country singer is currently focusing on competing on Dancing With the Stars, although Kramer shared on social media Wednesday that she is suffering from back pain.

“Not too happy right now,” she wrote. “Insane back pain. Going to doctors now. “Give me something good.””

Not too happy right now. Insane back pain. Going to doctors now. 🙏🏽. “Give me something good”. pic.twitter.com/3jN9g7zrUD — Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) September 14, 2016

As of now, Kramer is still set to perform on the show and will dance to the One Tree Hill theme song, “I Don’t Wanna Be” by Gavin DeGraw, for next week’s TV week episode, E! News reports. Kramer previously played the role of Alex Dupre on the show.