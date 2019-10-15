Did Hilary Duff Secretly Marry Matthew Koma?

Did Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma secretly tie the knot? After Koma referred to the Younger actress as his “wife” on social media over the weekend, fans are convinced that the duo quietly wed just five month’s after becoming engaged. The rumors were sparked on Saturday, when the Winnetka Bowling League band member shared a photo of Duff to Instagram, captioning the photo with the single word.

A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on Oct 12, 2019 at 7:41pm PDT

Within minutes of posting, the comments section flooded with speculation and theories, many believing that Koma’s usage of the word wife was more than just a term of endearment and instead signaled that they had said “I do.”

“Did you get married?” one person asked, a question repeated by several others.

“Wait, what? Wife?” wrote another. “You mean fiancée?”

“Wow I didn’t realize you got married already,” commented a third.

“Waiiiiiiiiit. Does that mean you guys got married?!!” added another fan.

Assuming that they had, in fact, tied the knot, even more replied with their congratulations.

That same evening, Duff took to her own account to share a photo of herself and Koma just before they attended AdoptTogether’s 2019 Baby Ball in Los Angeles, writing, “We like each other.” In the comments section she jokingly added, “Lol not what you said yesterday.”

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 12, 2019 at 10:58pm PDT

Many couldn’t help but notice the obvious connection between the two, with one writing, “love is in the air” while others dubbed them “love birds” and “couple goals.”

After having first been linked in early 2017 and breaking things off just months later in March, Duff and Koma dropped hints in September that they had rekindled their romance and became engaged in May of this year.

“He asked me to be his wife,” the Lizzie McGuire alum announced the news at the time, with Koma writing on his respective account that he “asked my best friend to marry me.”

Their engagement came just seven months after Duff and the singer-songwriter/producer welcomed their first child together, daughter Banks Violet Bair, in October. The Younger star is also mom to 7-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

At this time, neither Duff nor Koma have responded to rumors of their marriage.