Diane Kruger Puckers up to ‘Amazing’ Boyfriend Norman Reedus in New Year’s Eve Photo

Diane Kruger rang in New Year’s with her “amazing” boyfriend Norman Reedus.

The Welcome to Marwen actress took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to not only reveal who she would be kissing at midnight, but to also reflect on the events of the past 365 days before the countdown to midnight officially began.

Sharing a photo of herself and The Walking Dead actor, Kruger could not help but gush about Reedus, whom she welcomed her first child with earlier this year.

“2018 has been a year of new beginnings…rewarding, if challenging journeys..but mostly, a year of love,” the In the Fade actress captioned the photo. “I would like to thank all of my friends who have been there for me and us this year, who have lifted me up and made me smile.”

“I am thankful for all the work opportunities I’ve had this year and the many people I’ve met along the way. Thank you to all of YOU, who have shared some of my life this year here on Instagram,” she continued.

“But above all, I’d like to thank my love @bigbaldhead for giving me our daughter and for being an amazing dad and partner,” she concluded. “I love you HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL OF YOU.”

Just hours after Kruger’s post, Reedus shared a glimpse at how he and his Welcome to Marwen girlfriend were ringing in 2019.

“Best new yrs ever,” he captioned a photo of Kruger sitting across from him in the bathtub, the two playing what appears to be backgammon.

The couple’s New Year’s celebrations came just days after they shared the first photo of their newborn daughter, an image that Reedus posted Monday to his Instagram account, writing “A lot to be thankful for this year. [heart emoji] this one especially.”

Reedus and Kruger, who went public with their relationship in March 2016 after starring together in the 2015 movie Sky, welcomed their little girl in November, just weeks after having confirmed the pregnancy with a sly black-and-white photo of Kruger captioned with nothing more than a footprint emoji.

Confirmed by sources to various outlets, at the time of their baby’s birth, details regarding the little one’s exact date of birth, name, and sex were not given. While attending the premiere of her film Welcome to Marwen in December, Kruger accidentally let slip that she and Reeuds had welcomed a baby girl.

The little girl was the second child for Reedus, who also shares 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien with his ex, Helena Christensen.