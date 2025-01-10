‘Dexter’ Alum Courtney Ford Files for Divorce From ‘Superman Returns’ Star Brandon Routh

Another couple is calling it quits after over 15 years of marriage. A day after multiple outlets reported Jessica Alba and Cash Warren and living separately and intending to divorce after 16 years of marriage, PEOPLE reports Dexter alum Courtney Ford has filed for divorce from Superman Returns star Brandon Routh.

Ford listed the reason for the filing as “irreconcilable differences” but did not list a date of separation. Ford’s last post of Routh was on Father’s Day in 2023, hinting to how long they could have been split.

The pair wed in November 2007 in Santa Barbara. They share a 12-year-old son, Leo. Ford has requested joint legal and physical custody of him, as well as spousal support from her estranged husband.

At the time of their wedding, which was celebrated at sunset with 125 friends and family in attendance at the El Capitan Ranch, their wedding planner told the outlet, “You could feel the warmth and love.”

They got engaged after three years of dating. Routh told PEOPLE earlier that year that he met Ford “not through acting” but while working at the bowling alley Lucky Strike. “I was a bartender. And her brother was having his [wedding] rehearsal dinner party there,” he said. They also dealt with other stressful situations, including dating while long distance.

They merged their love of one another and acting when they worked together on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow series for three seasons before they both exited the series after season 5 in 2020. “Getting to work together, the two of us, and do the comedy and play off each other has been really amazing and just keeps building and building,” Routh told PEOPLE.

On the series Dexter, Ford starred as Christine Hill. She was a reporter who met Joey Quinn while covering the Lisa Bell murder. Her biological father is Arthur Mitchell aka The Trinity Killer, according the show’s Wiki page.