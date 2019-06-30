Derick Dillard Celebrates 5 Years of ‘Blissful’ Marriage to Jill Duggar in Sweet Snaps

Derick Dillard and Jill (Duggar) Dillard are celebrating five years of marriage, and the Counting On alums couldn’t be happier. Sunday, the happy husband took to Instagram to share a romantic tribute to his wife of half a decade, sharing photos from their recent anniversary trip to Branson, Missouri.

Alongside a gallery of sweet snaps, including a photo of the couple kissing and another of them cuddling on a large rocking chair, Dillard wrote, “Can’t believe it’s already been 5 years of blissful marriage with this beautiful woman! I love you more everyday [Jill Dillard].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It appeared to be quite the trip for the TLC couple, who shared some steamy details from their trip on social media throughout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jun 30, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT

On Instagram, Jill shared a photo of a game called Sweet Seduction, which included a scorecard reading “Bedroom Edition” and The Little Black Book of Kama Sutra: The Classic Guide to Lovemaking.

“Thanks [Dating Divas] for the fun games and ideas!” Jill wrote. “If you don’t know about them, check them out!! They’ve got lots of fun, clean, date/marriage tips and ideas!”

Jill has been surprisingly open about her sex life, based on her conservative upbringing in the Duggar household. In a recent blog post, she opened up about her sex life with Derick, giving fans advice about their own physical relationships.

“You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start. [laughing out loud]),” she wrote in the post about spending time in the bedroom. “And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you’re aways (sic) available. Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!”

She also encouraged her readers to “get new lingerie (online is an easy way to buy!) as a surprise gift for birthdays, holidays, vacations or whenever” and suggested that couples “make weekly date time a priority.”

“Even if you can’t go out, you can put the kids to bed early, have a candlelit dinner and watch a marriage video on YouTube and then discuss it together or read a marriage book together or take fun personality quizzes online!” she wrote. “Anything to learn more about each other and strengthen your marriage!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Derick Dillard