Denise Richards Shares Family Photo With Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards is spending quality time with her family, and that includes ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

Richards shared a photo of herself, Sheen, Lola 11, Sam 12, and Eloise 5 as they sat around a table after a big meal.

“We’ve had a colorful year,” Richards wrote on Instagram. “At the end of the day we’re still a family … @charliesheen #familydinner.”

Richards filed for divorces back in 2005 from Sheen after being married for three years. Back in January 2016 Sheen revealed he had HIV. Richards followed with a lawsuit accusing her ex for not paying child support for their children. According to PEOPLE, Richards says she had known “for a number of years” that Sheen was HIV-positive.

Sheen’s other ex-wife Brooke Mueller is also looking for a smoother 2017 as she continues to seek help in rehab after an incident involving her children back in November. Mueller’s two sons are currently living with relatives as she seeks treatment.

