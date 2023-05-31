Tom Hanks Photobombs Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Photo at Shania Twain Concert

There were a lot of big stars at Shania Twain's concert in Los Angeles this weekend, and they had some fun teasing each other. Actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were there, and they posted a selfie with an A-list photobomb. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leaned in to join Bell and Shepard's selfie at the last minute.

"Saw [Shania Twain] at The Hollywood Bowl last night and sat next to some really nice randos!" Bell joked in her caption on Instagram the following day. "Dad was crying by the first song and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!" The post started with a nice picture of Bell, Wilson, Hanks and Shepard all smiling for the camera, but the last two slides in the carousel better embodied the "photobomb" Bell was talking about. Hanks could not help but steal focus from her camera as he stood in the row behind them watching the show.

Twain herself actually chimed in on the comment section as well. She wrote: "Crying at the first song? Impressive [Dax Shepard]." Fans responded by assuring her that it was a common emotional response to her music. One even joked: "And not much impresses you!"

Bell and Shepard are well on their way to becoming a celebrity couple as beloved as Hanks and Wilson, who have been together for years and inspired many adoring comments online. Fans feel like they get to spend a lot of time with Shepard and Bell not just on screen, but through Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert as well. Meanwhile, their down-to-earth social media posts and takes on parenting often inspire a lot of discussion among fans.

Bell got fans particularly excited last week when she posted a photo of herself with her former co-stars on The Good Place D'Arcy Carden and Wiliam Jackson Harper. She was apparently in New York City to see Carden's debut on Broadway, which she praised as "hilarious." Unsurprisingly, seeing all these stars together again had fans clamoring for a reunion, though their sitcom just ended in 2020. All have moved on to other successful projects, but in the era of reboots and revivals, fans are impatient to see the ensemble back together again.

Fans can keep up with Shepard and Bell on Instagram and in the Armchair Expert podcast on most major listening apps. The Good Place is streaming now on Netflix in the U.S.