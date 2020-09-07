David and Victoria Beckham Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis After Partying in United States

✖

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham reportedly battled COVID-19 earlier this year. According to The Sun, back in March, the couple believed that they were "super-spreaders" of the illness after attending multiple events in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Their ordeal is believed to have begun on March 1, which is when David's Inter Miami soccer team had their first away game at Los Angeles FC. During that event, the Beckham family appeared in the stands in order to cheer on the team. They were reportedly joined by chef Gordon Ramsey and Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz, amongst others.

A source explained to The Sun, "It was an absolute nightmare scenario. David was on duty for his club Inter Miami, and Victoria and the family flew down to support him." They added that the family then attended networking events where they came into contact with many different people. The insider continued, “They attended a couple of swanky networking events as David had promotional duties, and were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries. They then flew back to London, and were whisked straight to their Cotswolds mansion.”

A few days after they attended events in Los Angeles, on March 6, the family celebrated Brooklyn's birthday with a lavish party in the Cotswolds. Following that party, the couple went on a short trip back to the United States, stopping in Miami. When they ultimately returned to the United Kingdom, they began to feel ill, with both David not feeling well and Victoria coming down with a sore throat and a high temperature. “At the same time, several of their team including drivers, bodyguards and assistants fell ill — a couple of them very badly so," the source added. "Victoria really panicked and made the whole family quarantine rigidly for more than two weeks. She was utterly petrified they might be super-spreaders, and did all she could to minimize all future risk. Not only was she poorly in bed, she was also completely panicked. It was a rough few weeks.”

After Victoria and David made full recoveries, they regularly checked in with their staff. They reportedly sent "care packages" to at least two staff members who were badly affected by the illness. Following this ordeal, the couple reportedly spent the entirety of the summer in their country home. Later, prior to their trip to Greece and Italy, the Beckhams took swab and antibody tests in order to make sure that they were not at risk of spreading the illness to others.