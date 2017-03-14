Dave Franco and Alison Brie Have Tied the Knot

Congratulations to Dave Franco and Alison Brie on a truly monumental event – a celebrity marriage they did in private!

We’re seriously impressed with these two right now. Reps for Franco and the Community actress confirmed to PEOPLE Monday night that the pair are indeed lawfully wedded husband and wife, but no other details have been revealed at this time.

The couple announced their engagement in August of 2015 after dating for more than three years.

“I’m not very bridal, instinctually,” Brie, who next stars in Netflix’s GLOW out June 23rd, explained to Yahoo! Style last February. “Marriage never really interested me, I guess because I was very focused on my work. I wasn’t sure if I really saw the point to it. I bought a dress on Net-a-Porter, and I’m like, ‘Maybe I’ll wear that.’”

So how did Franco get her down the aisle?

“I just met that person that I was like, ‘Well, I’m really in love with you and would like to grow old with you.’ I actually think it’s much more romantic when two people are like, ‘Oh, I could go either way on marriage, but I want to marry you.’”

While we are waiting with bated breath until we can see some snaps of the undoubtedly beautiful ceremony, we are so excited for the couple and the privacy they got to relish.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

