Dane Cook Hits the Beach With 19-Year-Old Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor

Dane Cook was spotted out on the beach with his girlfriend this week, reigniting controversy about their considerable age difference.

The 45-year-old comedian is dating Kelsi Taylor, a 19-year-old singer and actress from Los Angeles. The two kept never kept their romance under wraps, but the world somehow passed it by for a year or more, failing to notice them holding hands across the age gap.

The internet as a whole took notice of the relationship in late January, when Cook posted a tribute to Taylor, thanking her for inspiring him. It wasn’t his first post about the singer, but it was the one that happened to spark a viral fire on social media.

The couple seems undeterred by the rhetoric surrounding their relationship and the arguments taking place in their comment sections. They returned to Maui, where they appear to have spent a good portion of their relationship.

This time, the couple was photographed engaging in rampant PDA, and commenters were not kind in observing their age difference. The paparazzi shots were published by DailyMail.

Cook posted a picture of the two together in Hawaii as early as July. At the time, an idyllic photo of the two floating on the beach was accompanied by a heart felt captions.

“Just a couple of happy people bobbing around in the Pacific Ocean off Maui with our friends watching the sunset,” he wrote. “This was the last day of a truly remarkable trip. For a whole week our gang never had to fill any time with any downtime “bored on vacation” activities.”

“Hiking, boating, snorkeling, dinners, movies, zip lining, waterfalls, BBQing, working out, adventuring on new beaches, swimming with turtles, hanging at the villa and just taking it all in & appreciating this moment in time,” Cook continued. “The trip was perfect but what made it unforgettable was my gf. She’s a gift. She’s my best friend. She’s one of a kind. [Thanks] Kelsi.”

