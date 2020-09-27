'Dancing With the Stars' Pro and Celebrity Weddings Over the Years

Few shows on TV have spawned as many loving relationships as Dancing With the Stars. From the steamy dances and long hours in the studio to the adrenaline of competing on live television, many of the DWTS pros have found their soulmates in the ABC ballroom. And while things have changed quite a bit over the years, many of the couples are going strong or still hold a place with fans of the show. Since the premiere of Dancing With the Stars in 2005, at least ten pros have danced their way down the aisle into a happily ever after. Scroll down to see which DWTS couples have said, "I do!" in the past. Some have even moved on to having kids together.

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber (Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max, Getty) After getting engaged live on the DWTS stage, the couple had to do something big to top their legacy. So at their March 2018 wedding in Los Angeles, Slater wore two wedding dresses and guests got to enjoy five different kinds of cake! The couple is still going strong despite the forced separation due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth, Getty) Just six months after welcoming their first child, a son, DWTS pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd made things official in June 2017 at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York. The couple has taken a slight break from the competition series, but Murgatroyd is returning with season 28.

Louis van Amstel and Joshua Lancaster (Photo: Kelsey McNeal, Getty) The pro dancer married his longtime boyfriend in a winter-themed ceremony at Robert Redford's Sundance Resort in Utah in January 2017. Van Amstel's former DWTS partners Kelly Osbourne and Sabrina Bryan were some of the many guests there to help the couple ring in this new stage of their lives.

Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty) The pros are not the only ones getting in on the wedding action. The former Dancing With the Stars co-host married former NHL star Jarret Stoll at the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, in June 2017. Despite being let go from the show ahead of the current season, Andrews is still going strong.

Mark Ballas and BC Jean (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth, Getty) Pro dancer Mark Ballas and his singer-songwriter wife BC Jean threw a lavish three-day party over Thanksgiving weekend in 2016, with the whole shindig themed in 1920s style and including a 7-tier cake with 24-karat gold painted accents.

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec (Photo: Adam Taylor, Getty) She's now expecting twins, but in July 2016, DWTS pro Kym Johnson and Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec, walked down the aisle at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

Witney Carson and Carson McAllister (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, Getty) Dancing pro Witney Carson married high school sweetheart Carson McAllister on New Year's Day 2016. The bride's fellow DWTS castmates served as bridesmaids including Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson, and Brittany Cherry.

Lindsay Arnold and Samuel Lightner Cusick (Photo: Eric McCandless , Getty) Lindsay Arnold also married her high school sweetheart in a private Mormon ceremony in Salt Lake City, Utah in June 2015. DWTS dancers Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, Brittany Cherry, and Brooklyn Fullmer, stood beside her as bridesmaids.