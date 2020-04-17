‘Dancing With the Stars’ Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy Admit Couple Time ‘Is a Struggle’ in Quarantine

As any parent knows, being stuck at home in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic is no easy task. Whether it’s taking on the responsibility of being the teacher in a home-school situation or having to work from home while also being surrounded by children, parents across the country are being put to the test.

For the Dancing With the Stars couple, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, the pair are seeing this firsthand with the rest of the world. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the couple spoke to the difficulties they’re seeing while being at home 24/7. They noted that it’s been a “big change” compared to their normal routine but are doing all they can to take the “amazing positives” that come from this once-in-a-lifetime experience. “The big plus is that we have the family time, like all the time now, which is incredible,” Murgatroyd explained.

The extended time together also means that the happy couple is doing all they can to keep the love as strong as ever and finding time to be together one-on-one around the house. Chmerkovskiy said that when their 3-year-old son, Shai, goes to bed, they quickly hop on the couch to watch Netflix, before admittedly one or both of them fall asleep from an exhausting day.

“We’re trying. We’re doing our best, everybody’s figuring it out,” Chmerkovskiy went on. “We rely so much on outside help, it’s crazy, so this is a good time for people to reconnect as families and figure this out. Be together and know how to spend that time.”

Making things a little difficult on their careers is the fact that they can’t keep up with their extremely active lifestyle. As the two noted, dancing is their profession which means they must be in the best shape they can be. “But with the gyms being closed and everything, like, we love to work out. We love to get that exercise every single day to keep our minds active, to get up and wake up feeling good.”

The two have found a way to still keep up their active lifestyle despite all of the obstacles in front of them. They shared that they are making due with performing dance exercises inside their hourse or even out in their courtyard to keep up in tip-top shape. “You don’t really need anything else but your body weight,” Murgatroyd added. “When we do our workout sessions, we don’t use any weights, nothing like that, because we know people can’t necessarily get a hold of that stuff [right now].”