‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couple Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren Announce Breakup

Not all Dancing With the Stars romances are meant to last a lifetime.

Pro Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren, who competed together on the latest season of the ABC competition series and sparked a showmance in the process, have called it quits.

According to Us Weekly, their busy schedules led to their split, but they are still close friends.

“She’s in Japan working and he’s going on tour in a couple of weeks, but they are still talking and still consider each other friends,” a source told the outlet. “They aren’t in the same country for a while, which makes a relationship hard, but they are open to whatever the future might hold.”

The 22-year-old model hinted at her relationship status change earlier in the week when an Instagram user asked how they were doing.

“Feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life. We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He’s on how own journey and I respect that,” Ren wrote on social media.

The couple’s showmance was one of the biggest stories out of the latest season of Dancing With the Stars. Ren first shared her feelings for Bersten on the Oct. 29 episode of DWTS.

“Alexis’ feelings for Alan are real! She adores him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Right now, Alan is flattered, but wants to keep it professional while they are still competing on the show.”

The couple made headlines when they kissed for the first time during the following week’s country-themed episode. The couple ended up going to the season finale, ending up in fourth place.

After the finale, the couple shared emotional messages to one another on social media after their final performance together.

Bernsten shared a photo from the performance, showing both stars standing close to one another on top of a huge rock that served as the main set piece for their freestyle dance.

“To say I’m proud of you is an understatement! [Alexis Ren] you are amazing! I’m so lucky for this whole experience! Thank you everyone,” Bersten captioned the pic, alongside a heart emoji.

Ren later honored her dance partner with a slideshow of clips from the performance, which earned them their second perfect score of the season.

“Last dance…the best way to end this journey. Thank you,” Ren wrote, adding a heart emoji to the end of her caption.