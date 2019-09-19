‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Artem Chigvintsev Reveals His Plans for Kids With Girlfriend Nikki Bella

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella took their relationship public in July 2019 after a few months of dating, and it seems the couple is already thinking about their future. During this week’s episode of Bella and sister Brie Bella‘s The Bellas Podcast, Chigvintsev revealed how many children he would like to have one day, taking inspiration from his own family for his answer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Aug 3, 2019 at 3:07pm PDT

“You know what? I’ve never thought about the exact number, but the only thing I can compare it to is obviously my parents and what they have,” the former Dancing With the Stars pro shared. “They have two of us. It’s me and my brother.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If I have to throw a number, I would probably say two because that’s how I grew up and I had a good relationship with my brother,” he added before Nikki asked him if he wants a child “with me.”

“That’s so cute,” he replied. “Um, yeah!”

The former WWE star also shared her own wishes when it comes to her kids, revealing that she has already things planned out.

“I want twins. I want a boy and a girl and I want to knock it out all at once,” she said. “I want an epidural right when I get into labor. I don’t want to feel anything. Those are the things I want.”

Bella has long been open about her desire to be a mom, something she thought she would have to give up during her time with ex John Cena, who was clear from the start that he had no interest in having kids. The two discussed the situation multiple times on Nikki’s reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas before eventually calling off their wedding in April 2018.

Bella and Chigvintsev have been happy to gush over each other since officially confirming their relationship, with Bella telling HollywoodLife.com earlier this month that the Russian dancer brings out a new side of her.

“He brings out the girl that Nikki really is,” she said. “The girl that is in there, deep down inside. I’ve never been more relaxed with another human being, except my sister, but Artem gives me this feeling that nothing matters in the world — not material things, not bad things.”

“When I’m with him, it’s really weird, everything is happy and simple and relaxing,” she added. “I feel like with the industry I’m in, the companies I run and traveling the world with my sister, there’s nothing better than coming home to someone that makes you feel that way. It makes me so happy. I miss him so much. I wish he was here so I can squeeze him!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur