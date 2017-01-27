Country Stars William Michael Morgan and Jennifer Wayne are Here to Give Us Serious Relationship Goals

A photo posted by @jenniferwayne on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

William Michael Morgan and Jennifer Wayne may not be the biggest names in country music just yet, but when it comes to their relationship, the adorable duo is seeing all kinds of success.

Morgan is a solo act whose most recent song, “I Met a Girl,” just hit No. 2 on the charts, and Wayne is a member of the trio Runaway June. Rare Country shares that the pair teased their engagement in a series of tweets in late December, and officially announced the news in January.

The couple previously spoke to People about their engagement, with Morgan revealing that he popped the question over the holidays when the two took a two-day trip Santa Barbara.

“We had a big bottle of Dom Perignon, bottle of wine, went to a big old nice steak dinner, and we had the hotel right on the ocean,” he said. “God couldn’t have put it any better for me and I just asked her.”

He added, “Surprisingly, she said ‘Yes.’”

Since then, they’ve only been getting cuter, and thanks to social media, we have official evidence.

Nashville concert series, Whiskey Jam, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday of Morgan playing the late Keith Whitley’s “Miami, My Amy,” and the look on Wayne’s face is one of pure love.

“Side note: fellas, you’d be wise to find a girl that looks at you the way @jenniferwayne looks at him,” the video’s caption read.

Wayne also took to social media recently to share a sweet photo of her man with a pile of goodies in his arms including wine, roses and tampons, writing, “Husband material.”

Despite their lovebird status, the pair aren’t in a rush to tie the knot.

“She’s got her career with “Runaway June” and I’ve got mine,” Morgan said. “We of course are going to plan it but we’re kind of just focusing on our careers at the moment and there will be a time for all that.”

