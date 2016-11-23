Corey Feldman Has Married His Longtime Girlfriend Courtney Anne

Inside Corey Feldman’s Las Vegas wedding — see his gorgeous bride’s sexy dress! https://t.co/9HKy9sxJC6 pic.twitter.com/wAD2SD2gj8 — TooFab (@TooFab) November 23, 2016

Corey Feldman has married his longtime girlfriend in a secret Las Vegas ceremony.

The Goonies star confirmed to TooFab that he and his bandmate Courtney Anne tied the knot.

The couple got engaged earlier this month.

A guest said the vows were “so honest and loving it brought tears to my eyes, and many of the other guests as well.”

After four years of dating, the musicians decided to get married quickly, but are planning on a bigger ceremonial wedding in the future.

“We are planning a small, secret wedding just for family, very soon,” Feldman revealed at the time of his engagement. “We will likely have a big public wedding for friends and media to attend within a year.”