Christina El Moussa Reveals the Heartbreaking Real Reason There Was ‘Tension’ in Her Marriage

Christina El Moussa isn’t holding back any longer.

The Flip or Flop star’s marriage to Tarek El Moussa may have appeared almost perfect to fans of the couple’s HGTV show, but a lot of behind-the-scenes stress led the couple to drift apart.

Like any couple, we had our share of issues,” she told PEOPLE. “But we went through a lot in a short amount of time.”

The two were already dealing with their new fame after landing the series, as well as struggling to become pregnant with a second child when Tarek was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2013.

“I had never even known anyone with cancer, so it was a very scary time,” Christina confessed.

The El Moussas decided to bank Tarek’s sperm and try in vitro fertilization when doctors recommended radiation to treat his cancer. Christina suffered a miscarriage before she became pregnant with their son Brayden, born in 2015.

The couple tried to keep up with their insanely hectic schedule, so the new mom was back to work just four weeks after giving birth. Looking back, she knows she needed more time off.

“It was too soon for me,” she said. “I was overwhelmed. Tensions between me and Tarek was high.”

“We weren’t able to properly communicated anymore,” Christina admitted. “It got to the point where we weren’t even driving to set together.”

The couple share daughter, Taylor, 6, in addition to Brayden.

“Taylor asked if we could get back together,” Christina said. “We had to explain that sometimes couples get divorced but that she and Brayden are our No. 1 priority. We’ll always be a family.”

