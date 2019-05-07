Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead Get Intimate on Bora Bora Honeymoon

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead are living their best lives in Bora Bora while celebrating their recent nuptials on a tropical honeymoon.

The Flip or Flop star, 35, and British TV host husband, 39, have been sharing photos and videos of their vacation to French Polynesia, showing off their above-water bungalow, luxury resort and private infinity pool. El Moussa also shared a photo of the couple kissing seaside as the sun set behind them with the caption, “Magic hour.”

The couple tied the knot in a charming backyard wedding on Dec. 22 after first beginning to date in Oct. 2017, making sure to involve the HGTV star’s two kids — daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3 — whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as Anstead’s two — Amelie, 15 and Archie, 12.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Anstead told PEOPLE in December. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

“It was just perfect for us,” El Moussa added to the publication. “Everything we wanted.”

Ahead of their wedding, Anstead penned a sweet note to his now-wife in honor of their one-year anniversary on Instagram.

“Happy anniversary to the single most amazing, beautiful, talented, fun, funny lady on the entire planet! What we have is so RARE! Looking back at this mad and crazy past year… we’ve lived in four houses, and finally found a home together!” he wrote. “We’ve been to London, South Africa, Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii and all over the U.S.! Serious amount of air miles! Your the single best travel buddy EVER! From the flat on the face trip overs in Dallas to the police at Buckingham Palace!”

As for Tarek, who still appears on Flip or Flop alongside his ex-wife following their 2016 divorce? A source told Us Weekly after the wedding, “Tarek is happy for Christina and he’s moved on. But [he] still cares about her deeply.”

Prior to the stars’ split, the couple engaged in an explosive fight that prompted a call to the police, but in a statement they released to the magazine at the time, the two vowed to work things out for their children.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” they said. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage. During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Christina El Moussa