Chrissy Teigen Squashes Twitter Troll After Accompanying John Legend to the Tony Awards

Squad!? pic.twitter.com/UzlDOnVy9J— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 12, 2017
Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter should come with a warning. If you come for her, she will clap back twice as hard.
Teigen took to Twitter over the weekend to share some behind-the-scenes thoughts and photos from the Tony Awards, where her husband, John Legend, earned a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for his work on Jitney.
I am in new york for the Tony’s because I am a famous broadway actress and it makes sense— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 11, 2017
@joshgroban see you tonight aka Broadway’s biggest night for Broadway’s biggest stars like me!!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 11, 2017
Of course, one Twitter follower, @mrsbuttertooth had to make a snarky comment about the fact that Teigen was attending the event.
The hater wrote, “@chrissyteigen will show up to anything.”
Fortunately, Teigen is well-versed in Twitter battle.
“Yes if my partner of 10 years is nominated, I will show up with him, you witch,” she snapped back.
Yes if my partner of 10 years is nominated, I will show up with him, you witch. https://t.co/lj1FTkWkPr— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 12, 2017
Teigen’s fans also came to her defense. One chimed in, “I like that Buttertooth referred to the Tony’s as “anything” like it’s an open mic night at a Chili’s.”
Another added, “Even then, why not show up everywhere? If I got invited where I get free drinks and got to dress up, it would be hella fun.”
We wouldn’t mind an invite to hang out with this “squad.”
