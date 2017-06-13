Chrissy Teigen Squashes Twitter Troll After Accompanying John Legend to the Tony Awards

Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter should come with a warning. If you come for her, she will clap back twice as hard.

Teigen took to Twitter over the weekend to share some behind-the-scenes thoughts and photos from the Tony Awards, where her husband, John Legend, earned a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for his work on Jitney.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I am in new york for the Tony’s because I am a famous broadway actress and it makes sense — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 11, 2017

@joshgroban see you tonight aka Broadway’s biggest night for Broadway’s biggest stars like me!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 11, 2017

Of course, one Twitter follower, @mrsbuttertooth had to make a snarky comment about the fact that Teigen was attending the event.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen Sounds off on Twitter Following United Airlines’ Leggings Ban

The hater wrote, “@chrissyteigen will show up to anything.”

Fortunately, Teigen is well-versed in Twitter battle.

“Yes if my partner of 10 years is nominated, I will show up with him, you witch,” she snapped back.

Yes if my partner of 10 years is nominated, I will show up with him, you witch. https://t.co/lj1FTkWkPr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 12, 2017

Teigen’s fans also came to her defense. One chimed in, “I like that Buttertooth referred to the Tony’s as “anything” like it’s an open mic night at a Chili’s.”

Another added, “Even then, why not show up everywhere? If I got invited where I get free drinks and got to dress up, it would be hella fun.”

We wouldn’t mind an invite to hang out with this “squad.”

Related:

Watch: Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Has ‘All Eyes on Dada’ During John Legend Concert

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Threw the First Pitch at a Seattle Mariners Game

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Their Daughter Luna to the Zoo