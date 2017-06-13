Celebrity Couples

Chrissy Teigen Squashes Twitter Troll After Accompanying John Legend to the Tony Awards

Squad!? pic.twitter.com/UzlDOnVy9J— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 12, 2017 Chrissy […]

By

Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter should come with a warning. If you come for her, she will clap back twice as hard.

Teigen took to Twitter over the weekend to share some behind-the-scenes thoughts and photos from the Tony Awards, where her husband, John Legend, earned a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for his work on Jitney.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course, one Twitter follower, @mrsbuttertooth had to make a snarky comment about the fact that Teigen was attending the event.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen Sounds off on Twitter Following United Airlines’ Leggings Ban

The hater wrote, “@chrissyteigen will show up to anything.”

Fortunately, Teigen is well-versed in Twitter battle.

“Yes if my partner of 10 years is nominated, I will show up with him, you witch,” she snapped back.

Teigen’s fans also came to her defense. One chimed in, “I like that Buttertooth referred to the Tony’s as “anything” like it’s an open mic night at a Chili’s.”

Another added, “Even then, why not show up everywhere? If I got invited where I get free drinks and got to dress up, it would be hella fun.”

We wouldn’t mind an invite to hang out with this “squad.”

Related:

Watch: Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Has ‘All Eyes on Dada’ During John Legend Concert
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Threw the First Pitch at a Seattle Mariners Game
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Their Daughter Luna to the Zoo

Tagged:

Related Posts