Chrissy Teigen Has a Wardrobe Malfunction During Date Night With John Legend

You can always count on Chrissy Teigen to put a relatable foot forward. According to PEOPLE, Teigen had a date night in Beverly Hills with her husband, John Legend, but she, unfortunately, suffered from a wardrobe malfunction during it. Of course, she didn't let that malfunction get in the way of their time together.

On her Instagram Story on Sunday, Teigen shared details from her date night with Legend, wardrobe malfunction and all. In the snap that she posted, she donned a black blazer over a flashy, green mini dress. As she noted on her Instagram Story, she managed to keep her wardrobe malfunction hidden thanks to her decision to dress up her look with a blazer. The Cravings author actually posted a video in which she turned to the side to reveal that there was a torn, open zipper on her dress that she was able to carefully conceal with her jacket. After showcasing her torn dress, Teigen placed her blazer back over herself and placed her finger up to her lips to tell fans to keep her secret.

While Teigen and Legend enjoyed a lovely date night in Beverly Hills recently, the two were previously on the other side of the country for President Joe Biden's inauguration. Shortly before Inauguration Day, Teigen posted a photo of her young son, Miles, whom she noted experienced a "fat lip," as he was packing for their excursion to Washington D.C. Despite experiencing the minor injury, she wrote that Miles was still "happy" to pack for their trip. Soon after she posted the message, one user responded to criticize the cookbook author for traveling to Washington D.C. as the city was in a state of unrest following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

The user wrote, "Hey Chrissy DC residents aren’t very “happy” right now and can’t even “happy pack” their cars to drive to the grocery store because of the military state the city is in but yeah LOL come on down especially in a pandemic. How happy!!!" Teigen then replied, "this is not my fault but I’m sorry you’re frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot." Ultimately, Teigen and Legend appeared to enjoy their time in Washington D.C. for Inauguration Day. Fans even got to see singer perform a rousing rendition of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" during the "Celebrating America" concert.