Chrissy Teigen Fed Baby Luna Her “First Savory Bite” and the Video Is Beyond Adorable

Her first savory bite – green beans. The laugh! Many tears. Oh my lulu. A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 23, 2016 at 11:45am PDT

If Baby Luna likes green beans, we like green beans!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter Luna took a big step in the baby world when she tried a spoon full of baby food, according to Hello Giggles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 6-month-old’s “first savory bite” was of green beans and she loved it!

The adorable video posted by Teigen showed Luna’s reaction of her first spoonful.

“Her first savory bite – green beans,” Teigen captioned the video. “The laugh! Many tears. Oh my lulu.”

It only goes up from here Luna! Your mom will be cooking you up a feast in no time.