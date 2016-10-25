Chrissy Teigen Fed Baby Luna Her “First Savory Bite” and the Video Is Beyond Adorable

If Baby Luna likes green beans, we like green beans!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter Luna took a big step in the baby world when she tried a spoon full of baby food, according to Hello Giggles.
The 6-month-old’s “first savory bite” was of green beans and she loved it!
The adorable video posted by Teigen showed Luna’s reaction of her first spoonful.
“Her first savory bite – green beans,” Teigen captioned the video. “The laugh! Many tears. Oh my lulu.”
It only goes up from here Luna! Your mom will be cooking you up a feast in no time.