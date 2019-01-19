Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Reportedly ‘Inseparable’

Love is in the air for Chris Pratt, who is reportedly “inseparable” from girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger, and has been from the moment they began seeing each other, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“The moment Chris and Katherine started dating, everything fell into place and they seemed inseparable,” a source told the news outlet Thursday. “They just love each other’s company and have so much in common.”

The source continued, saying Schwarzenegger’s mom, Maria Shriver, supports the still slightly new (if intense) relationship. “They spend a great deal of time together. Chris and Katherine have the full support of her family and Maria [Shriver] feels they are a match made in heaven.”

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 28, were first spotted together in June; the author, who is the eldest daughter of Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, is reportedly the first woman Pratt has dated since his divorce from Anna Faris and Schwarzenegger has reportedly already met Pratt and Faris’ 5-year-old son, Jack.

“Chris is dedicated to co-parenting and he’s a huge support to Anna,” the source said. “Their break wasn’t easy and they both want to be the best parents they can be. Chris is dedicated to juggling career, family and Katherine.”

The source continued, revealing that Pratt and Faris, who were married for eight years, are dedicated to civilly coparenting. “Chris and Anna are going to continue to communicate, and Chris and Katherine seem very much in love. They are all adults and are truly a good group of people.”

Some fans are wondering if the two plan on tying the knot — and a source says it’s completely possible.

“They’re such a great fit together. It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who were were set up by Shriver, have reportedly bonded over Jack, who has accompanied them on many of their outings.

After marrying in 2009, Pratt and Faris welcomed Jack in 2012, who was born preterm. Because of Jack’s condition at birth, Pratt was quoted as saying that the circumstance “really defined” his faith and that the couple has “prayed a lot” because of it.

Faris has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, with paparazzi snapping photos of the couple starting in October.