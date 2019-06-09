Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Officially Married

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are officially husband and wife.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday with a ceremony in Montecito, California. The news comes a day after paparazzi captured the couple and their friends and family celebrating a wedding rehearsal at Rob Lowe’s estate in the area.

The ceremony marks Pratt’s second marriage and Schwarzenegger’s first. The Jurassic World star split from his ex-wife Anna Farris in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. The pair share 6-year-old son Jack.

“The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding,” a source told PEOPLE.

“The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy,” they added.

The outlet reports brothers Patrick and Christopher Schwarzenegger attended the ceremony, as well as sister Christina and family friend Rob Lowe.

After the ceremony, guests were treated to cocktails on the lawn while a live band played. The source added that Pratt and Schwarzenegger opted for a “very vibrant menu” for the reception.

“They are using only local food. It’s a lot of fresh vegetables. They didn’t want the menu to be too heavy, or rich. It’s more of a light summer menu,” the source told the outlet. “For dessert, there are lighter options as well like raspberries, blueberries and red currant.”

A day before the wedding, the pair hosted the rehearsal on Lowe’s estate, reportedly attended by Patrick, Bobby Shriver and Patrick’s girlfriend Abby Champion among the guests.

The couple made their red carpet debut as a couple in April at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. At the time, Pratt hinted at the special day saying he was very busy planning with his fiancée.

“I’m up to about my neck, you know [in wedding plans]. That’s pretty deep. That’s about 5-foot-something. I’m in it, baby, I’m in it. It’s good! It’s a good time!” He told Entertainment Tonight.

He attended Katherine’s bridal shower later that month where he reportedly dedicated a sweet toast to his bride-to-be.

“Katherine was glowing the whole afternoon and having the best time celebrating with her friends and family,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time.

Pratt announced their engagement back in January, along with a photo of the couple hugging.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” He wrote in the caption on Instagram.