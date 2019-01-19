Chris Pratt Joins New Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger and Her Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for Dinner Date

Chris Pratt was reported to be dating Katherine Schwarzenegger in June, and it seems the actor is already bonding with his new girlfriend’s family, heading to lunch on Sunday with Schwarzenegger and her dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The group dined at FIG restaurant at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, California and was joined by Arnold’s girlfriend, Heather Milligan. Both couples were photographed outside the restaurant, with Pratt wearing a blue polo shirt and shorts and Katherine in a black tank top, leggings and a long cream sweater. Arnold and Milligan went more casual, with Arnold wearing a black t-shirt and blue shorts and Milligan opting for a black workout jacket and leggings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Chris and Katherine met up with Arnold and his girlfriend Heather for Sunday breakfast at the FIG restaurant,” a source told PEOPLE. “Arnold seemed happy that Chris and Katherine joined him.”

A second source said that the group was a “lively bunch” at their table.

“A lot of laughter and storytelling,” the second source continued. “Arnold seemed very pleased to spend time with Chris. It was obvious that they got along and enjoyed getting to know each other. They had eggs, breakfast meats and fruit. Chris settled the check.”

Schwarzenegger and Pratt were set up by her mom, Maria Shriver, and a source told PEOPLE that Pratt has spent time with Shriver and Schwarzenegger’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger has also been spending time with the Jurassic World star’s family, according to the source.

“Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too,” the insider said. “She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

Last week, a judge dissolved Pratt’s marriage to Anna Faris, with the couple agreeing to share joint legal and physical custody of their 6-year-old son Jack.

A source told E! News that Schwarzenegger is “very bonded” to Jack.

“She has always been good with children, but she really shines and has stepped in to this role perfectly,” the source said. “She knows her place with him and is there to have fun and support him.”

The insider added that while the pair has only been together a short time, their relationship is going strong.

“Everything seems to click with them and works. They have the same values, lifestyle and priorities,” they said of the couple. “From the moment they met, it just seemed different for Katherine. This is definitely the most serious relationship she has had.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Granitz