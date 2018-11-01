Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Double Date for Trick-or-Treating After Finalizing Divorce

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris went on Trick-or-Treating Double Date for Halloween, after finalizing their divorce.

According to TMZ, the former couple brought their new significant others along while they took their son Jack door-to-door for candy.

In a photo shared by the entertainment news outlet, Pratt and his new girlfriend dressed as Vikings, while Faris and her new boyfriend Michael Barrett were Snow White and Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, respectively.

Pratt and Faris finalized their divorce earlier this month after announcing their separation more than a year ago.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” Pratt said in a 2017 joint statement from the couple.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” the statement continued. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Pratt and Faris first met in 2007 when they played one another’s love interests in the comedy Take Me Home Tonight. They were engaged the following year and then married in 2009.

Their son Jack was born preterm in 2012, something that Pratt later said “really defined” his faith due to how much the couple “prayed” together over the situation.

Earlier this year, Faris spoke candidly about how she and Pratt have been navigating the new territory of co-parenting, saying that their son Jack “is surrounded by so much love,” and that they “constantly reinforce what a great kid he is.”

She also explained that she and Pratt “try to discipline when he’s being a little bit naughty,” but later added, “I think the key is surrounding him with a lot of joy and happiness, which he has a ton of.”

Faris went on to share that through her struggles, other celebrity moms like Reese Witherspoon and Kristen Bell helped to understand that it’s okay to be a little lost and confused with parenting.

“I like how they combine humor with raising kids, but also how they tackle motherhood and work without being pretentious,” she went on to share. “The first few years I was like, ‘Oh, my God. Everyone else seems to know exactly what to do and I don’t.’”

The couple also continue to have busy career lives alongside their co-parenting, with Faris currently starring in the hit CBS sitcom Mom and Pratt appearing in the highly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe films as Peter Quill/Star-Lord and the Jurassic World franchise as Owen Grady.