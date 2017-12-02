Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Moving Ahead With Divorce

Any hope that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris would get back together were dashed on Friday after the couple officialy filed for divorce after eight years of marriage.

Pratt filed first, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. According to TMZ, Faris filed a response, which was almost identical to Pratt’s documents.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pratt and Faris are both asking for joint custody of their 5-year-old son Jack. They reserved the right to ask for spousal support, but TMZ suggests its unlikely they will.

Sources told the site that the divorce was “totally amicable.” They did sign a pre-nuptial agreement and have almost reached a property settlement agreement.

The couple listed July 13, 2017 as the date of their separation. They announced their surprising split on Aug. 6.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” Pratt wrote in a statement. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sakewe want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The 41-year-old Faris is reportedly dating cinematographer Michael Barrett. She stars on CBS’ Mom.

As for the 38-year-old Pratt, he’s currently working on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and filmed Avengers: Infinity War.