Chris Hemsworth Shares Sweet Picture While Filming Movie With His Wife

Day 2 on the set of Horse Soldiers and found myself in bed with @elsapatakyconfidential. Usually work means she’s gets a break from me, not today honey A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Dec 7, 2016 at 9:12am PST

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky have proven once again that they are #relationshipgoals!

It takes a special kind of couple to have the patience to work together, but they proved they could do it! Hemsworth and Pataky seem to be excited about working side-by-side on the Afghanistan war drama, Horse Soldiers.

The couple is known for posting sweet messages to each other on social media, but this one might me the cutest, Hello Giggles reports.

Hemsworth shared a photo on Instagram of himself filming alongside his wife with the caption, “Day 2 on the set of Horse Soldiers and found myself in bed with @elsapatakyconfidential. Usually work means she’s gets a break from me, not today honey.”

Pataky also shared the same picture with an even sweeter message, writing, “Day two, Horse soldiers shooting with my on and off screen love @chrishemsworth.”

So when will they be finishing this film because we can’t wait to see this couple take their love onscreen!