Chris Hemsworth Gets Cheeky in Steamy Kiss With Wife

When Chris Hemsworth is not busy being Thor, the actor is hanging out at the beach with his wife, The Fast & The Furious actress Elsa Pataky. The couple was spotted at Byron Bay, Australia on Easter weekend, hanging out with friend Matt Damon.

The Daily Mail published photos of the couple sharing a steamy kiss on the beach, with the 41-year-ol Pataky dressed in a black bikini and showing off her toned physique. Pataky also wore a gold-layered pendant necklace and multi-color bangle bracelets on her wrists.

According to News.com.au, Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, also hung out at Byron Bay with the Thor actor.

Pataky and Hemsworth have been married since 2010 and have three children, 5-year-old daughter India Rose and 4-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha.

The couple recently co-starred in 12 Strong, a military drama about CIA officers and U.S. Special Forces sent to Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. They played husband and wife, and were required to perform a sex scene. It was surprisingly uncomfortable to do, as they do not usually have lights and cameras with them in the bedroom.

“It’s not a usual setting for us definitely,” Hemsworth told the morning show Sunrise in February. The couple called making the movie a mini-holiday “away from the kids.”

Hemsworth said he would definitely make another movie with Pataky.

“Of course I would. How am I supposed to answer that?” he said.

Pataky, a Madrid-born model, plays Elena Neves in the Fast & Furious franchise. The character made her debut in Fast Five (2011), and appeared in Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015) and The Fate of the Furious (2017).

Her next project is Tidelands, a Netflix series beginning filmed in Brisbane. The 10-episode series is set in a mysterious fishing village with a population of outcasts. She told Vogue Australia that she picked the project partly because it is filmed near her home in Byron Bay.

“It’s a beautiful story, and it’s a great role. And the good thing about Netflix is it’s so international too—so I can have an accent,” Pataky said of the project. “For me it’s great, I shoot in Brisbane which is close to my house, so I can take the kids to school, and then go to work, it’s so convenient.”

Pataky said she previously said no to projects because of her children, so she was excited to find a project close to home.

“I read the script … and I loved the project, the character is just amazing, so interesting to play, and the whole show comes in a really good moment because it’s about women,” she said. “It’s a great cast and has great young people and the leads are two very strong women.”

Tidelands is Netflix’s first original Australian series and is written by Secrets & Lies creator Stephen M. Irwin.