Chip Gaines Vents Major Frustration About Fame

Not all seems too hunky dory in the world of Chip Gaines. Sure, he's on top of the renovation world, with his own network alongside his wife, Joanna, and plenty of projects to keep an army busy. But if a recent post is any indication, fame isn't all it's cracked up to be when you're sharing yourself with the public.

"Pros to fame: I can't think of many. But surely there's something," Gaines wrote on Twitter last month. "Cons to fame: "You become public property."

It is weird how there isn't at least one thing good about fame. Like getting free hot dogs at a ball game or being allowed to jump a line at a theme park. But having the collective eyes of the public on you all the time, dealing with fools writing posts about your social media activity and likely dealing with plenty of anonymous judgment too.

So encouraging.. thank you for sharing Sheri! — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 24, 2024

Plenty of fans chimed in to give Gaines some positivity to draw from, which he seemed to appreciate. "You and Joanna have been role models for me, growing up to now owning my own construction business. Yall do a lot of good, but I know it must be difficult. But know you are leaving a great impact," one fan wrote. "Look at your bank account," another snidely wrote.

Gaines responded to some of the positives. thanking the fans for their encouragement. It also has to help Gaines when he gets to work with his hands and create something tangible. The proof is in the final product and you can't fudge or struggle to find benefits at that point.