'Fixer Upper' Couple Joanna and Chip Gaines' Relationship, Rise to Fame and Controversies

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been married for 20 years and are proof that couples can mix business with pleasure. The serial entrepreneurs have been in business together since the start of their marriage. Known mostly for buying, flipping, selling, and remodeling homes – the couple also have retail businesses and a bed and breakfast—and not to mention a television network amongst others. They do it all while raising a large family. HGTV lovers can't get enough of them. Here's a look back at their relationship history.

They began dating in 2001 The HGTV stars met at Joanna's dad's auto shop in Waco, Texas, in 2001. Joanna was interested in Chip's roommate, "Hot John," but Chip asked her out, and she obliged. Their first date was a bust, with Chip being over an hour late to pick her up. And there were no sparks. Joanna was also turned off by how chatty Chip was as he discussed his big dreams. She preferred quiet guys. Still, she agreed to a second date. And within a year, they were engaged. They married in 2003.

Buying and flipping houses and starting a business View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) The same year they married, they purchased and flipped their first home together. It was Chip who convinced Joanna to hop on board. They also opened their first retail store, Magnolia Market, that year on a $5,000 loan. The business would expand into other locations years later.

Starting a family The couple welcomed their first child in 2005. Since then, they've had four more children. And their children partake in their business ventures as well.

Transition into television In 2011, they were approached about doing their first show after an executive at High Noon production company discovered a blog about Joanna's family and house-flipping work. A sizzle reel was created and HGTV signed them. Fixer Upper debuted in 2013. The show ended in 2017. A reboot premiered on Disocvery+ in 2021.

Magnolia Network The couple partnered with Discovery to launch their network in 2022. The purpose is to have diversified content for families to enjoy.