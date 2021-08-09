Markie Post's 'Night Court' Co-Stars React to Her Passing

✖

The Night Court family is in mourning again after the death of Markie Post, who played public defender Christine Sullivan on the beloved NBC sitcom. Post died Saturday following a four-year battle with cancer. She was 70. After news broke of her death on Sunday, many of her co-stars took to social media to share their condolences. Post's death comes after the deaths of co-stars Harry Anderson in 2018 and Charlie Robinson last month.

John Larroquette, who starred as prosecutor Dan Fielding, remembered Post for her comedy skills and love for her family. "Her grace, her warmth, her intelligence, her compassion, her optimism, her empathy, her humility, her love and devotion to her family," Larroquette wrote. "And her flawless comic timing, her beauty, her laugh and more... We all wish she could have stayed longer but we thank the cosmos for blessing us and enriching the world with her for as long as it did."

Markie Post Ross—November 4, 1950- August 7, 2021. — John B. Larroquette (@johnlarroquette) August 8, 2021

"Early yesterday morning, I got the news that Markie Post has passed away. Out of respect for her family, I didn't want to say anything publicly until I saw it in the press," Marsha Warfield, who played bailiff Roz Russell, wrote on Facebook. She called Post "real, caring and kind," adding, "Harry, Charlie, and Markie were a big part of my life. They were castmates, co-workers, friends, and family. I will miss them and cherish the memories we made and shared."

Post's on-screen daughters also paid tribute to the late actress over the weekend. Former Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush was "just heartbroken" by the news of Post's death. "She was a rock. A light. A great friend and a phenomenal scene partner. She brought sunshine everywhere she went. Prayers," Bush wrote.

Hilarie Burton, who worked with Post on the 2013 TV movie Christmas on the Bayou, called Post the "kind of person whom everyone considered their dear friend, cause I don’t think she knew how to be anything less than that." She added, "But to her husband Michael and daughters Kate and Daisy….thank you for sharing her with us. Loving her has been a joy." Post was "the perfect mix of lady and dame, a master of domestic arts…but also quick to call someone on their s—," Burton wrote.

In 2019, Melissa Joan Hart worked with Post in another TV Christmas movie, Christmas Reservations. "I’m heartbroken to lose an angel here on earth! My dear friend and TV mother #MarkiePost is finally at rest after a long hard battle with cancer," Hart wrote on Instagram. "I can’t describe what she meant to me, the friendship we had and the kindness she demonstrated for me. Her husband Michael, daughters and my friends Daisy and [Kate Armstrong Ross] and especially her brand new granddaughter are in my prayers and my heart."

Outside of Night Court, Post starred on Scrubs, Cheers, Odd Man Out, Ghost Whisperer, Santa Clarita Diet, and The Fall Guy. She also starred as Cameron Diaz's mother in There's Something About Mary. She is survived by her husband, Michael A. Ross, their daughters Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn, Schoenborn's husband Bryce, and her 5-month-old granddaughter.