Cher Admits Relationship With Younger Boyfriend AE Edwards is 'Ridiculous'

Cher isn't paying any attention to critics of her relationship with her new beau, who is 40 years her junior. The icon is currently dating music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards. She previously laughed off judgment in a Tweet after they were spotted holding hands coming from dinner and getting chummy in a car. "I'm Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn't [sic] Matter That we're Happy & Not Bothering Anyone," she wrote on Twitter. She's 76, and he's 36. Prior to Cher, AE dated Amber Rose. the two share a 3-year-old son together. Their relationship ended after Rose discovered AE was unfaithful and blasted him on social media. He admitted to it, and he expressed regret and offered up his apologies. But as far as his relationship with the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer, things are going well.

Cher opened up about their relationship on the Dec. 2 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. She admitted that due to their age gap, the optics don't look well. "On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," she joked. "But in real life, we get along great." She added: "He's fabulous, and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve. He's very kind. He's very smart. He's very talented, and he's really funny. And I think he's quite handsome."

As for why they work, she says it's all about the sense of humor. She also said that she's dated men her age, but things didn't work out. "If I hadn't met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date, because older men just didn't like me all that much," she told Clarkson. "Do you know what I mean?" Edwards is the VP of A&E for Def Jam Recordings.

She added that she refuses to compromise. "I've had a couple boyfriends who were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason. Younger men don't care if you're, you know, funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have a strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody."