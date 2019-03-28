Channing Tatum Thanks Jessie J ‘For Just Being You’ in Sweet Birthday Message

Channing Tatum is sending girlfriend Jessie J lots of love as she turns 31.

The Magic Mike actor took to Instagram Wednesday to pen a sweet note to his “baby,” thanking her for “just being you” and gushing about how “so very special” she is to him.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” the actor captioned a black-and-white photo of his girlfriend soaking up the sunshine. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

Jessie posted her own birthday message on her Instagram account, detailing a list of wishes for her 31st birthday and the year to follow.

“My only wish for my 31st birthday is… To be better,” she wrote. “Better at coping with loss. Better at coping with change. Better at facing my fears. Better at being alone. Better at being open. Better at asking for support. Better at communication. Better at making time for myself and those who deserve it. Better at giving love. Better at receiving love.”

“Better at not being afraid to be myself. Better at not being afraid to wear what I want. Better at acting on my instincts. Better at making decisions,” she continued in part. “Better at being a friend. Better at putting myself first. Better at introducing myself to people. Better at being genuinely confident. Better at resting. Better at loving my body shape. Better at opening my heart to love. Better at being truthful about how I really feel.”

Although Tatum and Jessie were first linked in October after they were said to have already dated for “a couple of months,” they did not make their relationship Instagram official until the following month, when Tatum posted about sitting in the audience for one of Jessie’s concerts.

In the months that have followed, Tatum and the “Bang, Bang” singer have frequently gushed about their romance on social media, with both attending one another’s shows. The couple even recently revealed their romantic DMs to one another.

The couple’s relationship blossomed following Tatum’s divorce from Jenna Dewan, the former couple having called it quits in April of 2018 after nine years of marriage. Tatum and Dewan are parents to 5-year-old daughter Everly, who they maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship of.

Dewan is currently dating actor Steve Kazee.