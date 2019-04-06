Channing Tatum Shares a Kiss With Girlfriend Jessie J in Backseat PDA Photos

Channing Tatum and Jessie J packed on the PDA with her latest social media posts.

The celebrity couple enjoyed a night out with friends on Thursday in Los Angeles, California, heading to 25-year-old musician Stanaj’s concert at The Peppermint Club. The singer reposted Stanaj’s photo posing with the pair thanking them for coming.

“Wouldn’t have missed it,” Jessie wrote while reposting his snap.

The pair then continued the fun night with Jessie sharing photos from the backseat of the car, where she and Tatum were shown posing with two friends.

In one of the photos, the singer planted a kiss on Tatum’s cheek as he stuck his tongue out, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

The couple reportedly began their night with a late dinner before heading out on the town with their friends, hanging out at Hollywood’s Dirty Laundry until after 2 a.m.

“They looked like they were having a fun night out together,” a witness told press of the outing. “They were all smiles and very animated throughout.”

Jessie J and Tatum’s night comes one week after the actor paid tribute to his girlfriend on her birthday on his Instagram.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” Tatum wrote. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you.”

He added, “You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

Back in March, Jessie made headlines for sharing a flirtatious direct message Tatum sent her on Instagram after she sent him a selfie.

“Yes I won’t rest till I caress Fresh face Jess,” he wrote at the time. “I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless.”

She replied with, “Hahahaha,” and added, “Baaaarrs yeah.”

Jessie and Tatum made their public debut last month as well, when they were photographed holding hands a few months after news of their romance first broke. The couple was spotted together while taking a walk in London.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the pair have also been spending quality time with Tatum’s 5-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan.

The former World of Dance host has also moved on with Broadway star Steve Kazee, with a source saying the pair have been seeing each other for months.