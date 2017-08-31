Channing Tatum Reveals the ‘Cruel’ Joke He Played on Wife Jenna Before He Proposed

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are happily married now, but the road to the altar was a bit bumpy after Channing played a joke on his now-wife before he proposed.

In an interview on BBC Radio One’s The Breakfast Show With Nick Grimshaw Wednesday, the actor revealed that he attempted to prank his wife, although it didn’t exactly turn out the way he planned.

“When I proposed to my wife I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me,” Channing explained. “I basically told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off.”

“I told her, ‘I don’t believe in the institution of marriage and I don’t think I ever want to get married,’” he continued. “She basically broke down crying. I thought, ‘This is not going well at all,’ so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later.”

The two married in 2009 and are now parents to 4-year-old daughter Everly. Channing shared that he and Jenna tried to show their daughter their film Step Up, which is how they met, although Everly wasn’t exactly into the idea.

“She was just like, ‘Can I watch a real movie? This is bad,’” he said. “She didn’t think it was a real movie. She just thought it was a movie we made on our iPhones or something.”

