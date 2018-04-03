Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Break up and Break Twitter’s Heart

Fans were devastated on Monday night when news broke that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating after nearly nine years of marriage.

The couple both posted a joint statement on Twitter on Monday night explaining the breakup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey world! So… We having something we would like to share,” it read. “First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’ve living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement went on. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna”.

The post sent shockwaves through social media, where fans mourned the end of a marriage that appeared so content from the outside.

“Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum as separating,” wrote one user. “We’ll aways have ‘Step Up.’”

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating. We’ll always have “Step Up” pic.twitter.com/dqk11hKFZi — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 3, 2018



The two actors met on the set of Step Up in 2006. They were married in 2009, and their daughter, Everly Tatum was born in 2013.

“First Anna Faris and Chris Pratt now Jenna and Channing Tatum,” wrote another. “I’ll never find love.”

First Anna Faris and Chris Pratt now Jenna and Channing Tatum. I’ll never find love. — amf (@alyssamfedak) April 3, 2018

Holy shit if Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum can’t make it, who can?! — Hell On Heels (@HellOnHeelsGirl) April 3, 2018

Now that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum are separating, our only hope is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds😪😪😪 — Dana Loesch (@dana_loesch18) April 3, 2018

“April fools was on the 1st mate,” a fan wrote to Tatum, though he got no response.