Jenna Dewan's Fiance Steve Kazee Shares Sweet Photo of 2-Month-Old Son Callum: 'The Brightest Light in This Darkest Hour'

Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee couldn't be happier to celebrate two months with son Callum Michael Rebel! The engaged couple commemorated their son's big milestone on Instagram Sunday, with the Broadway star sharing an adorable photo of Callum sticking his tongue out while dressed in the tiniest T-shirt and jeans.

"I wish I’d done this ten years ago. How could I know. How could I know that the answer was so easy," the new dad gushed in the caption. "My beautiful boy. I hope you see this someday and know that your daddy loves you better than anything in this world and that, to him, you are the brightest light in this darkest hour. You give me hope. You give me love. You give me everything.I will never stop trying to give you all that and more in return. I love you son! Happy 2 months Callum!"

The Step Up star, who also shares daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, welcomed Callum with her husband-to-be March 6, announcing his arrival alongside a dreamy Instagram photo of her own: " And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," she wrote. "Welcome to the world you little angel!" Kazee had a similar reaction to his son's birth, writing beside a photo of the newborn's hand, "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child."

Dewan and Kazee announced they were engaged in February, but the World of Dance star told PEOPLE in March that they were putting any kind of wedding planning on hold while they hunkered down as a family with their newborn amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We have not started any planning yet. Right now we’re enjoying our new life of parenthood and soaking up this gorgeous newborn. We’ll get there when we get there," she said at the time.

That being said, having to stay home and socially distanced wasn't too much of a change from what Kazee and Dewan had planned for their family post-baby, they admitted. "I was planning to nest at home and spend time and really good quality time with our new baby, so not much of that has changed," Dewan explained. "The difference is we’re not having any visitors."