Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Are Couple Goals in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Inspired Halloween Costumes

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum dressed up to celebrate Halloween with their 3-year-old daughter Everly on Monday, and their family costume is giving us all the feels.

The trio dressed characters from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, with Dewan Tatum and Everly wearing golden Belle gowns and Tatum sporting a Beast getup complete with a mask.

“Two belles and a beast,” Dewan Tatum captioned the family snap on Instagram.

Two belles and a beast A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:25pm PDT

The actress also shared a photo of herself sprawled on a bed in her dress, writing, “Belle down.”

Belle down A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:00pm PDT

Dewan Tatum previously dressed as a unicorn to attend George Clooney’s Casamigos Tequila party on Saturday, Oct. 29 with friends, Us Weekly reports. The actress shared several Instagram photos of her glamorous look throughout the night, inspiring some serious costume envy with her silver hair and ethereal makeup.

🦄 X 🎤 A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Oct 29, 2016 at 2:54am PDT