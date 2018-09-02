9 Celebrity Couples Who Broke up While Pregnant

In the wake of Tristan Thompson‘s various cheating scandals this past year, people have been decrying the heinous act of cheating on a pregnant woman.

Videos emerged earlier this April, reportedly showing Thompson out with other girls while girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, was within days of giving birth to their daughter, True.

The footage reminded some that Thompson faced a similar accusation with his previous girlfriend. In fact, Thompson and Kardashian began dating just four months before Jordan Craig gave birth to hers and Thompson’s son.

The topic soon became a centerpiece in several discussions, with many debating just how evil it is for someone to cheat on their partner while pregnant.

Unfortunately, Thompson isn’t the first to pull this trick. Many people before the NBA player have stepped out on their girlfriends and wives at this stage of supreme vulnerability.

If Thompson and Kardashian had broken up, they wouldn’t be the first couple to end things during a pregnancy, either. Despite being a hectic and emotional time, pregnancy doesn’t necessarily guarantee romantic stability, and for many people, it has merely exposed the cracks in a flawed relationship.

Here is a look at some of the celebrity couples who have called it quits during a pregnancy.

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan

Tom Brady and actress Bridget Moynahan broke up shortly after she became pregnant with their son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan. The couple dated for three years, breaking up in December of 2006. It wasn’t until February of 2007 that Moynahan announced she was pregnant, confirming Brady was the father.

Brady moved on almost immediately, entering a relationship with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen in December of 2006. The two are now married with two more children.

Mel B and Eddie Murphy

Mel B had a brief relationship with Eddie Murphy, culminating in the birth of their daughter, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, in April of 2007. The two stars kept their relationship relatively secret.

It presumably lasted less than a year, as Mel B was living with her then-girlfriend, Christin Crokos, from 2002 t0 2006. The two split up that year, and when Mel B and Murphy later acknowledged their relationship, they said it ended in December of 2006 as well.

Murphy wouldn’t acknowledge that the child was his until a paternity test was performed, at which point he accepted a $7 million child support settlement.

Kevin Federline and Shar Jackson

Kevin Federline was engaged to actress Shar Jackson before he struck up a romance with Britney Spears. The couple broke up not long before their son, Kaleb Michael Jackson Federline, was born in 2004.

Federline went on to marry Spears that very year, though their relationship did not last very long. However, the two are now parents to boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Billy Crudup and Mary-Louise Parker

Billy Crudup reportedly left Mary-Louise Parker to be with Claire Danes. Parker addressed the heartache in her book, Dear Mr. You.

“I am alone,” she wrote. “Look, see? I am pregnant and alone. It hurts to even breathe…”

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley got together in 1996. They had five children together between then and 2008, when Marley entered a relationship with Brazilian supermodel Isabeli Fontana.

However, the nature of Hill and Marley’s relationship was very unclear. The couple reportedly lived separately for most of their years together. While Hill frequently referred to the football player as her “husband,” they were never actually married.



Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett have two children together. A transgender model made headlines briefly, saying that she’d had an affair with Baskett while Wilkinson was pregnant. However, both Baskett and Wilkinson denied the allegations, saying that the model was just trying to raise her own profile.

Earlier this year, the couple officially announced their divorce after nearly nine years of marriage.

Nas and Kelis

Nas and Kelis got married in Atlanta in 2005, after dating for about two years. In 2009, however, Kelis filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Only a few months later, she gave birth to their son. The divorced was finalized a year later.



Later, on Instagram, Kelis made the nature of their break-up clear in no uncertain terms. “I divorced his cheating behind [laughing out loud],” she wrote.

Heidi Klum and Flavio Briatore

Before her marriage to Seal, Heidi Klum was married to a man named Flavio Briatore. However, the couple ended it while Klum was pregnant with their daughter, Helene Klum.



Seal was reportedly present for the Helene’s birth in 2004, and Heidi Klum told USA Today that “Seal is Leni’s father,” in 2007.