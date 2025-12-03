CBS Reality Show Couple Couple Recently Welcomed Baby No. 5

Big Brother alumni Jessica and Cody Nickson just welcomed their fifth child together.

The couple wed in 2018 after meeting on the CBS reality competition series. They share five girls.

They announced the birth of their daughter, Italia Belle Nickson, on Friday, Oct. 10, sharing a photo of the beautiful baby girl to Instagram. She was born weighing 7 lbs., 2 oz. and measuring 19 inches long. “A queen is never late… everyone else is simply early 👑✨,” Jessica captioned her post.

Congrats poured into the comment section of the post, many from the Big Brother family, such as Hannah Chaddha from Season 23, who chimed in, “Congratulations Jess🎀”.

They initially announced they were expecting again in April. Cody has another child from a previous relationship, making him a father of six. “🎀 Baby Girl #5!!!!! Coming October 2025 🎀 Name suggestions requested because we’re fresh out!” Jessica, 34, wrote in an Instagram post. They are also parents to daughters Maverick, born in March 2019, Carter, born in October 2020, Atlas, born in July 2022, and Gemma, born in December 2023. Cody is father to Paisley, 13, from a previous relationship.

Their dream has always been to expand their family. Ahead of Carter’s birth in 2020, Jessica told PEOPLE exclusively at the time: “After dozens of negative pregnancy tests, Cody and I finally got the results we wanted! We’re so happy to announce we are officially expecting a new addition to our family this fall. You can hear the full story from conception to the doctors visit the helped us realize we were pregnant on the latest episode of my podcast, Now What?!”