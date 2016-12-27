Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Photo of Family ‘Totally Laid Back’ After Christmas

Totally laid back. A photo posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:59pm PST

The best recovery from the holidays is a giant family cuddle session.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared an adorable photo of her family lounging on the couch after Christmas, POPSUGAR reports. In the black and white snap, which she captioned, “Totally laid back,” her 13-year-old daughter, Carys, is cuddled up next to her dad, Michael Douglas, while the Side Effects actress rested her head on her son, Dylan, 16.

The two kids are featured on their mom’s Instagram page quite often.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas recently took Carys and Dylan on a family trip to see Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones in October.

