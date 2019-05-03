Cardi B Speaks out About Billboard Awards Show Wardrobe Malfunction and the NSFW Video She Released

Cardi B may be “one crazy b—” but that’s also why she’s either loved or hated.

Recently, the rapper addressed the public in a crude Instagram video regarding her Billboard Music Awards red carpet photo she took with her husband Offset.

The video was posted when Cardi B was changing outfits mid-ceremony at the Billboard Awards. In it, she referenced her lady parts while giving an anatomy lesson on what-does-what down there.

RT RapUp: Cardi B addresses her critics: “Y’all wanna look at my pu**y so bad, y’all shoulda went to see me when I was a motherfu**in’ stripper” pic.twitter.com/6AEhuogYKV — Exclusive clue (@exclusiveclue) May 2, 2019

This was her response to the photos that had been taken of her and Offset on the red carpet when she had her leg hiked up on his waist while the two showed off their PDA. From one angle, someone could see up her yellow skirt and she claimed that they Photoshopped the picture to feed the illusion that she wasn’t wearing underwear. From day one, Cardi B is not the kind to stay quiet when it comes to her feelings, so she immediately look to social media to vent her frustration.

“Y’all motherf—ers going around showing this f—ing picture now y’all Photoshopping it even more,” she said in the video.

“This right here is where I birthed my daughter from,” she continued. “This right here the part where I go like this, that’s just my a—. You know when you got a fat a—.”

Then she referenced her days as a stripper by saying, “Y’all wanna look at my p— so bad, you should have seen me when I was a motherf—ing stripper and I was promoting myself like “come see me!” Now too bad!”

Cardi B still walked away a winner that night. She won six awards including Top Rap Female Artist and Top 100 Song for her collaboration with Maroon 5, “Girl Like You.” She walked away with six but was nominated for 21.

After winning, she went right back to Instagram to thank her fans.

“Thank you soo much everybody for the support,” the 26-year-old wrote. “I know I’m one crazy b— and I express my self too much. I be having ya like “here this b— go again” but hey! stick with me, I mean no harm naaa but seriously thank ya for riding and supporting me. Ya keep me motivated to keep on pushing!”