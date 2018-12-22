Cardi B and Offset Reportedly Reunite in Puerto Rico Following Recent Split

Cardi B and Migos rapper Offset reunited in Puerto Rico Friday, less than three weeks after announcing their split and a few days after Offset started his campaign to get her back.

On Friday, TMZ published photos of Cardi hanging onto Offset while he drove a jet ski. The two, who were at the beach with friends, appeared to be having fun together, laughing and playing in the water. Their daughter, Kulture, was not seen in the photos.

Cardi B is in Puerto Rico this weekend to perform at the Medalla Light Electric Holiday in San Juan. Offset nor his rap group Migos are scheduled to perform at the event.

Offset and Cardi married in secret earlier this year and welcomed Kulture on July 10. On Dec. 5, she announced their split in a now-deleted Instagram video.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners— you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” the “Bodak Yellow” singer said. “It’s nobody fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

A few days later, Offset made his first public statement, tweeting, “F– YALL I MISS CARDI.”

Offset then launched a campaign to win her back, culminating in an appearance at Cardi’s Los Angeles show on Dec. 15. He appeared onstage to deliver flowers and a cake that spelled out “take me back.” Offset even took a microphone and apologized to Cardi, who paused her performance. The crowd was not happy about it.

In response to the backlash the stunt received, Cardi posted another Instagram video, in which she said she did not like the online bullying she saw.

“Just earlier, you just saw how Pete Davidson was talking about how he don’t even want to be on this earth because mad people be coming at him every single day,” Cardi said, referencing the comedian’s concerning Instagram message. “I wouldn’t want my baby father to have that feeling because of millions of people be bashing him every day. That’s a nasty feeling, and I wouldn’t want that.”

She later said, “So I don’t like that bulls— because I know how painful it is when you have millions of people bashing you every single day. I don’t like that, and it doesn’t make me feel any better. Period.”

“Violating my baby father is not gonna make me feel any better because at the end of the day, that’s still family,” Cardi said in a second video. “Unfortunately, we going through things, and it’s not private. It became public. And I just want things to die down.”

Cardi said she and her estranged husband need time “so we can see eye-to-eye” and seeing her fans go after Offset “doesn’t make me feel any better.”

Offset also tried to defend the stunt, tweeting, “All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too. A n— was just trying …..thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh.”

The reported cause for the split is Offset’s alleged infidelity. He reportedly had an affair with a woman known as Summer Bunni weeks before Cardi gave birth.

