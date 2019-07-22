Cardi B Got a New Tattoo, and Fans Are Here for It

Cardi B’s love for husband Offset is so strong that she tattooed his name permanently — on a rather unexpected body part. The Migos rapper proudly took to Instagram on Sunday to share a screenshot of a video call with Cardi, who was holding up her leg in the air to reveal the new ink on the back of her thigh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Jul 21, 2019 at 9:47am PDT

Placing a drooling face emoji on top of his face in the screenshot, Offset captioned the post, “CANT WAIT TO GET HOME,” with three tongue emojis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans couldn’t get enough of the tattoo, taking to the comments section of the post to react.

“This is what happiness looks like,” one Instagram user wrote. “Real love for life.”

“Man u lucky,” someone else said.

“That some king s—,” another wrote.

Some said that they couldn’t get behind tattooing someone’s name on their own bodies.

“I’m not putting no man name tatted on me period,” one user said.

While plenty of commenters had negative things to say, still more defended Cardi. “Y’all dissing and hating but why the f— you be all up in her life commenting she’s living a wayyyyyyy better life than y’all you’re nobody to her,” one said.

“Y’all haters,” another wrote with a rolling eyes emoji. “Like at the end of the day y’all are just mad.”

“Y’all so mad,” someone else said. “These folks happy asf with each other.”

Cardi’s newest tattoo comes after Offset previously had Cardi’s name tattooed onto his neck, right underneath his Buttercup tattoo from The Powderpuff Girls, that he reportedly got in 2018.

The couple, who married in 2017, recently celebrated their daughter Kulture’s first birthday together. “A little quick 12 o clock turn up,” Cardi, 26, captioned a sweet photo of Kulture celebrating her birthday with a plate of colorful cupcakes and a bouquet of balloons. In the photo, the 1-year-old can be seen smashing a cupcake into her mother’s face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on Jul 9, 2019 at 9:26pm PDT

“My baaaaybeeeee,” the rapper added in the caption. “Ok goodbye.”

Offset, 27, posted his own Instagram tribute to Kulture, writing, “YOU ARE SO PERFECT LOVE YOU KK. HAPPY 1ST BDAY I LOVE YOU.”

Weeks before Cardi and Offset welcomed Kulture in July 2018, Cardi confirmed that the couple had secretly tied the knot in September 2017. “Well now since you lil [nosy] f—s know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock,” she tweeted in June 2018.