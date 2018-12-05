Cardi B Announces Split From Husband Offset

Cardi B says she and husband Offset are no longer together after just a year of marriage.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper announced the news via Instagram in a video to her fans.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she began.

View this post on Instagram There you go..peace and love A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Dec 4, 2018 at 9:49pm PST

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners— you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she said.

“It’s nobody fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” Cardi concluded.

“There you go..peace and love,” she captioned the post.

Offset also opened up about the situation, writing in the comments: “Y’all won.”

While many fans of the couple expressed shock in the comments, others remained convinced that it’s a joke, as Cardi is well known for pulling pranks on social media.

“Not buying it sis!! NOT BUYING IT AT ALL!! @offsetyrn & @iamcardib ‘I KNOW YOU F—IN LYIN’ …. y’all aren’t these damn YouTube couples, stop with the pranks before I hurt somebody,” wrote YouTuber Zoie Fenty.

“Naaaa this is a stunt because how u say s— haven’t been working out for a long time? Y’all was just posted up lovey dovey! I know u Cardi…. u don’t do fake love! I call bulls—,” one fan wrote in the comment section of Cardi’s video.

“Bish we in December not April,” musician Steff London wrote, while singer Antonique Smith also joined in, writing, “April Fools?”

“I don’t believe this Cardi, nope nope nope!” another Instagram user wrote.

Cardi B and Offset are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who was born on July 10.

A month before they welcomed Kulture into the world, Cardi B revealed that she and the Migos rapper had actually gotten married after Offset’s public proposal onstage at a concert in Philadelphia in October 2017.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married,” Cardi wrote at the time.

Even the pregnancy was a dramatic reveal, with the rapper confirming the rampant rumors during a performance on Saturday Night Live in April.

In January, Cardi confirmed that Offset had been involved in a sex tape cheating scandal, but asked fans to respect her privacy as she mulled things over.

“I’m going to make a decision in my own times with my heart and mind,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet that was liked more than 20,000 times by her 21.5 million followers. “I don’t need to be rushed or be told what to do. It’s my life! I belong to me not the world.”

After the scandal, she defended her decision to stay with Offset, writing in a comment to a fan that “everyone” deals with infidelity at some point in a relationship.

“Well if people are talking about it and keep asking me how i feel about the situation why not let them know? Right or wrong? No it’s not right for a n—a to cheat… But what you want me to do? Go f— me another n—a? start all over again and get cheated on again? This s— happens to everyone and i be too You too… People handle they relationship different soo,” she commented on her post, which has since been removed.