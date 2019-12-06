Cara Delevingne Weighs in on Girlfriend Ashley Benson’s Nude Instagram Photo

Cara Delevingne is sliding into her girlfriend Ashley Benson‘s comments after the Pretty Little Liars star on Thursday shared a photo of herself in the nude. Posted to her Instagram account for her millions of followers, the black-and-white photo showed Benson wearing nothing but knee-high boots, jewelry, and a jacket, and Delevingne was all eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on Dec 5, 2019 at 8:41am PST

Amid the flurry of comments from celebrities and fans alike, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan commented on the picture with a draw-dropping emoji, prompting Delevingne to respond.

“Tell me about it,” she replied to Brosnahan’s comment.

The sweet interaction even had Benson weighing in, responding to her girlfriend when writing, “[Cara Delevingne] [black heart emoji] I love you.”

Benson and Delevingne were first linked in August of 2018 when they were photographed kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport. Although they initially remained mum about their relationship, they finally confirmed the romance when their first anniversary arrived in June of this year. After sharing a steamy video to Instagram of them sharing a passionate kiss, Delevingne confirmed the romance when speaking with E! News ahead of the TrevorLIVE Gala.

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she said of her decision to post the clip. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

“Sure, I don’t like the official thing, but it’s a little something,” she added.

Speaking at the gala, Delevingne also took a moment to dote on her Pretty Little Liars girlfriend.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” she said. “She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles.”

In the months since going public, the happy couple haven’t shied away from packing on the PDA, and over the summer, they took the next step in their relationship when Benson “sold her house in Los Angeles” and “moved into Cara’s place there.”

The couple have also sparked engagement rumors. In July, the actress’ were spotted wearing matching bands on their ring fingers during a vacation in Saint Tropez, though it seems like that should they be engaged, they won’t be eager to break the news to fans anytime soon. In the past, both actresses have expressed their desire to keep their relationship private.